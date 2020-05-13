Joan J. "Sitto" Husson Passed in peace on Saturday May 9, 2020 at the age of 75. Joan was born July 22, 1944 in Lowell, MA to parents Thomas E. Saad and Dora (Mansour) Saad.
Joan is survived by her husband Joseph L. Husson of Nashua, NH. Joe and Joan shared almost 49 wonderful years of marriage. They were best friends and enjoyed traveling together to Alaska, Aruba, Mexico, Europe, and visiting family in Maryland. Most recently, Joe and Joan became quite competitive at the game of cribbage. A local favorite of Joan's was Petey's in Rye, NH where during the summer she enjoyed a basket of fried clams.
Loving mother to and survived by Joseph T. Husson and daughter-in-law Kari E. Husson of Windham, NH and Joshua D. Husson and daughter-in-law Melissa Wall of Nashua, NH. She always offered a kind ear and unbiased advice whenever her children needed it. Her children were her pride and joy.
Joan became an ADORING grandmother to seven grand babies! Survived by Abigail 17, Emily 16, Sam 15, Max 15, Ryan 15, Meghan 12 and Benjamin 11. You wouldn't know a physically small heart could produce such a large amount of love until you saw Sitto with her grandchildren. She was a die hard showing up in rain, sleet, snow, wind or shine to support her grandchildren at as many of their events as she could.
Joan grew up in the "Acre" of Lowell Massachusetts. Her parents passed away when she was very young and she learned at a young age the meaning of strength. It was this strength that bonded her with her siblings. Coming from humble beginnings she was grateful for a rich heritage and a diverse community. Preceded in death by sister Maryann Zaharias and brother-in-law Charlie Zaharias of Pelham NH. Survived by sister Barbara Beaudry and brother-in-law Raymond Beaudry of Hudson NH. Also survived by brother Thomas Saad and sister-in-law Evelyn Saad of Windham NH.
Joan was a devoted communicant at Saint George's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Lowell, MA. Where she enjoyed many years of service and being a member of the Ladies club.
She is also survived by an abundance of extended family, loving nieces, nephews and friends who also meant the world to her. If there is one common denominator in all of this it would be Joan's love to all that were near and dear to her.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic they are limited to only private family services. The family will be having a celebration of life for all to attend when it is safe to do so.In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in Joan's honor to Saint George's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St. Lowell, MA 01854.The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.