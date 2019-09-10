Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Leslie Drew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Leslie Drew Obituary
of N. Chelmsford

North Chelmsford, MA

Joan Leslie Drew, 75, of North Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home.

She was married to James E. Drew with whom she celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on the 5th of September.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late John and Leona (Sanford) Alexa.

She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1962.

She was previously worked at Ferry Road Animal Hospital in Nashua.

She was a former member of the Tyngsboro Congregational Church of Tyngsboro, MA.

She was a member of the Dunstable 4-H Club and enjoyed horse-back riding, summer with her family at York Beach, Maine and traveling.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, David Drew of Pelham, NH, Todd Drew and his wife Kelli of Dracut, MA, Ross Drew and his wife Mary of Tyngsboro, MA, and Jeffrey Drew of N. Chelmsford, MA, a brother, Bruce and his wife Barbara Alexa of North Carolina, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late John J. Alexa, Stanley Alexa, Nancy Whitt, Debra Alexa and Carlie Alexa.

Drew

Joan Leslie Drew of N. Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Visiting hours Wednesday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Thursday at 10:00AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Joan Leslie Drew
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now