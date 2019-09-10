|
|
of N. Chelmsford
North Chelmsford, MA
Joan Leslie Drew, 75, of North Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home.
She was married to James E. Drew with whom she celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on the 5th of September.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late John and Leona (Sanford) Alexa.
She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1962.
She was previously worked at Ferry Road Animal Hospital in Nashua.
She was a former member of the Tyngsboro Congregational Church of Tyngsboro, MA.
She was a member of the Dunstable 4-H Club and enjoyed horse-back riding, summer with her family at York Beach, Maine and traveling.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, David Drew of Pelham, NH, Todd Drew and his wife Kelli of Dracut, MA, Ross Drew and his wife Mary of Tyngsboro, MA, and Jeffrey Drew of N. Chelmsford, MA, a brother, Bruce and his wife Barbara Alexa of North Carolina, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late John J. Alexa, Stanley Alexa, Nancy Whitt, Debra Alexa and Carlie Alexa.
Joan Leslie Drew of N. Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Visiting hours Wednesday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Thursday at 10:00AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019