Former Longtime Tewksbury Resident
DRACUT: Joan M. (Kilfoyle) Andella, age 90, happily living with her daughter Mary and her family for the last 2 years, passed away at home with family on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
She was the dear wife of Fredrick J. Andella, who passed away on August 28, 1990.
Born in Cambridge on August 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John J. Kilfoyle and the late Katherine E. (McNeill) Kilfoyle.
Joan was raised in Cambridge, attended St. Peter's Parochial School, and graduated from Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School.
In 1961, she and her late husband moved to Tewksbury, where they raised their seven children.
Prior to her retirement, Joan worked for the Tewksbury Public School System at the former Junior High School and at the Tewksbury Memorial High School. In later years, she worked at the former Preferred Distributors Retail Store in Tewksbury retiring at age 87.
Joan was a former active communicant of St. William's Parish in Tewksbury, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality.
She enjoyed attending all of her children's sporting events, and treasured spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is the devoted mother of seven children, Joan M. Laurenza and her husband Daniel of Dracut, Fredrick J. Andella, Jr. and his wife Kim, Joseph F. Andella and his wife Susan, Thomas Andella and his wife Brenda, William Andella and his wife Johannah, James Andella and Diana Flibotte, all of Tewksbury, and Mary Ciccarelli and her husband Ed of Dracut; Treasured Nana of fourteen grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Cassandra, Lauren, Christopher, Briana, Lindsey, William Andella, Brenda McNee, Amanda Stearns, Brittany Long, Mia Ciccarelli and Daniel; eight great grandchildren, Milena, Saidy, Wilson Espinal, Adam Andella, Stella Stearns, Sophie, McKenzie & Mason Long, and constant companion her grand dog Bella. Dear Sister of Ralph Kilfoyle and his late wife Mary of Concord, Ann Rocha and her husband Manuel of Melrose. She was also the sister of late Helen Baase and husband Fred, Katherine Kramer husband Arthur, Ruth Letorney husband Robert, John Joseph Kilfoyle and his wife Doris, Gerald Kilfoyle and his wife Eleanor, Paul Kilfoyle and his wife Margorie, Arthur Kilfoyle and his wife Isabelle and Donald Kilfoyle and his wife Mary. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Due to current limitations and gathering restrictions, all services for Joan are private. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery.
Donations honoring Joan may be made to Into Action Recovery, P.O. Box 253, Tewksbury, MA 01876 or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury.