Joan M. (Blackwell) Driscoll was born on March 30, 1932. She was the youngest Daughter of John and Irene Dorgan Blackwell. Joan attended the Assumption Grammar School and graduated from Saint Mary's High School. She was employed at New England Telephone Company until 1970 when she married Stephen Driscoll and moved to Lowell to raise a family. Joan moved to North Andover 15 years ago. She was a eucharistic minister and taught CCD at Saint Michael's for many years. Joan enjoyed reading and knitting. She loved her iPad.
Joan is survived by her two oldest sisters Mary Blackwell and Irene McEvoy of North Andover. "Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow." (Benjamin Disraeli) Joan was predeceased by her husband Stephen Driscoll. She is survived by her daughters Marianne Dooley Gaffney and her husband Bill, Maureen Driscoll, Katherine Driscoll Demers, Margaret Driscoll Cimon and her husband Dick, Colleen Driscoll who took extraordinary care of mom, and Anne Driscoll. Her granddaughters Joan Patricia Gaffney, Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Brown and her husband Dan, Susan Irene Gaffney LeBlanc, and her husband Mark and Ellen Marie Gaffney. Grandson Joseph Demers in his wife Amy, Sean Demers, Justin, Kevin, and Steven Finley. Her great grandchildren Jarred LeBlanc, Jayde Gaffney, Kristen LeBlanc, Brian LeBlanc, Connor Brown, Brendan Brown, and Emily Demers. Her nephew Jack McEvoy and niece Susan Hesketh and their extended families. Joan enjoyed many good times with Bob Gartside and his family. Thank you to everyone who took care of our mother at Lawrence General Hospital over the past several years and the Merrimack Valley Hospice.
We also think Dr. Myers, IR, and the CT staff specially Dr. Jed Weistock who took the time and the chance to diagnose our mother's disease. "Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes a matter of opportunity." (Hippocrates)
In honor of Joan Please remember every day is a gift and follow your dream. mothers hold their children's hands for just a little while ... and their hearts forever.
