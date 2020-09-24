1/1
Joan M. Poirier
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving wife, mother, grandmother

METHUEN

Joan M. (Johnson) (Morin) Poirier, 78, of Methuen passed away September 22 in Dracut, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Joan was born in Lowell on December 30, 1941, the daughter of the late G. Hayward and Dora (Gendreau) Johnson. She is survived by her children, Barry Morin and his wife Karen of Dracut, Kevin Morin and his wife Sharon of Dracut, and Jeffrey Morin and his fiancée Jennifer Fossarelli of Methuen; step children Deborah Nichols of Waltham, Joseph Poirier and his wife Jaquelyn of Ashburnham and Betsy McGregor of Winchendon. She is the Grandmother of Michael, Nicole, Hunter and Jeremy Morin, James and Travis McGregor, Michele Young, Keli Poirier, Joseph P. Poirier, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

Joan is also survived by her dear sister Carolyn and her husband Rudy Koczera of Meredith, NH.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph A. "Skip" Poirier, Jr.; by her brother Richard Johnson and her former husband James Morin.

Joan was employed for many years at the former Wang Labs in Lowell and more recently at Central Coating in West Boylston, retiring several years ago.

Joan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a lifelong love of the water, whether floating on Lake Winnipesaukee or splashing in the waves at Hampton Beach or Cape Cod. She was a member of the New England Shutterbugs and enjoyed improving her photography skills; her favorite subjects included birds and New England scenery.

POIRIER - Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Life Celebration on Friday, Sept. 25, from 3 until 7 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 AM in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will be private. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Joan M. Poirier


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
Joan married my Uncle Skip. She was Auntie Joan to my children and grandchildren. She was not only an aunt to me, but a best friend . My heart is broken by her sudden death. " Auntie Joan" will truly be missed, we had so many fun times together, Missing Joan . Anne and Marty Andrews and family
Anne Andrews
Friend
September 23, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved