Joan M. Roy of Westford passed away on September 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Roy, Sr. who died April 6, 1991, and the daughter of the late John J. and Marion L. (Smith) McLaughlin of Woburn.
She was educated in the Woburn public schools and UMass Amherst where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Foods and Nutrition with the Class of 1950. She completed a Dietetic Internship at Mt. Auburn Hospital, Cambridge.
She worked as a Registered Dietitian at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Bedford, the VA Outpatient Clinic in Lowell, the Tewksbury Hospital School of Practical Nursing, Rivercrest-Deaconess Long Term Care facility in Concord, and Nashoba Nursing Service in Harvard.
For over 50 years she was a volunteer at her parish, St. John the Evangelist in North Chelmsford, where she served on the Altar Guild, the Parish Council, and the Hospitality Committee.
After retiring from dietetics she volunteered at Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, the American Textile History Museum in Lowell, and in her condo community, the Village at Stone Ridge, Westford. Additionally, she was employed part-time in the Building Department at Town Hall, Westford. She always enjoyed working, but particularly loved the camaraderie of the workplace.
Her interests, in addition to family and friends, included bridge, books, traveling, the musical theatre, and Road Scholar/Elderhostel - participating in many such programs.
Joan was an enthusiastic and great cook. She frequently participated in cooking competitions, winning several prizes. Her friends and family loved her dinners.
Joan's greatest gift, and the essence of her character, was to make everyone she met feel important. She took interest in everyone, always expressing her excitement for their accomplishments. Joan was always giving her time and energy to make our lives better. She was many things to many people – Joan, Mom, Nana – and above all else, a friend to all.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses; Robert P. Jr. and Denise (Perkins) Roy of Georgetown, Capt. Joseph J.(ret. Westford PD) and Mary (Byrne) Roy, of Westford, James E. and Geraldine (LeBlanc) Roy of Stonington, CT, Michele (Roy) and Richard Curtis of Westford, and Mary-Ann (Roy) and Jeff McCue of Kingston, MA. She also leaves a sister-in -law, Rita and her husband "Doc" Michaels of Nashua, NH.
She leaves twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, among them, Susan and Robert Nelson of Hampton, NH, and artist Richard Marion of Lowell.
She was pre-deceased by her siblings, Dr. Laurence S. McLaughlin, Marion L. McLaughlin, and M. Pauline McLaughlin, all of Woburn.
