1/
Joan Marie (Pilat) (Joannie) Marcangelo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
N.Chelmsford

Joan (Joannie) Marie (Pilat) Marcangelo, 73, of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lahey Hospital, Burlington after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Lowell, Ma the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Stacia M. (Olishinski) Pilat, she was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965. She furthered her education earning her RT in Radiology from Lawrence General Hospital and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Rivier College in Nashua.

For many years, she was employed as the X Ray Department Manager at Tewksbury State Hospital from where she retired. While retired from healthcare she kept busy by working at The Butterfly Place in Westford.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and maintained her Registered RN license. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating and homemaking. She was meticulous nothing was good enough. She was a true friend to her acquaintances always helping them out with their needs.

Joannie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Marcangelo of Chelmsford, a brother, Robert Pilat of Chelmsford, a brother in law Steven Marcangelo of Orlando, FL. And two nephews Stevie and Michael Marcangelo.

She was the sister of the late Jan Michael Pilat who passed away in 1958 and the late Carol A. Pilat who passed away in 2018.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD MA. 978-256-4040. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Joan (Joannie) Marie (Pilat) Marcangelo


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved