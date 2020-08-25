N.Chelmsford
Joan (Joannie) Marie (Pilat) Marcangelo, 73, of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lahey Hospital, Burlington after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Lowell, Ma the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Stacia M. (Olishinski) Pilat, she was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965. She furthered her education earning her RT in Radiology from Lawrence General Hospital and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Rivier College in Nashua.
For many years, she was employed as the X Ray Department Manager at Tewksbury State Hospital from where she retired. While retired from healthcare she kept busy by working at The Butterfly Place in Westford.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and maintained her Registered RN license. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating and homemaking. She was meticulous nothing was good enough. She was a true friend to her acquaintances always helping them out with their needs.
Joannie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Marcangelo of Chelmsford, a brother, Robert Pilat of Chelmsford, a brother in law Steven Marcangelo of Orlando, FL. And two nephews Stevie and Michael Marcangelo.
She was the sister of the late Jan Michael Pilat who passed away in 1958 and the late Carol A. Pilat who passed away in 2018.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD MA. 978-256-4040.