Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
DRACUT
Joan Nugent, age 59, of Dracut, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Kevin Nugent, with whom she spent 21 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on June 5, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Joan (Garland) Niemi. Joan was a graduate of Tewksbury High School, and later went on to become a para at the Campbell School.
In her free time, Joan loved to spend time in her garden, attend family gatherings and cookouts, and steal an occasional dance with her husband. Above all else though, she loved her family. Joan never missed a single function or sporting event that her children were a part of, and her dedication as a wife and mother was felt by all who knew her.
Besides her dear husband, Joan is survived by her five children, Jason Ingalls and his wife Angela of Dracut, Kevin Nugent and his wife Jodi of Belmont, NH, Sean Nugent of Dracut, Christopher Nugent of Dracut, and Jessica Nugent of Dracut; her grandson Conner Nugent of Belmont, NH; her four siblings, Robin Ramos and her husband Mike of FL, Sonnia Bearce and her husband Keith of Westford, Rhonda Clark and her husband Jim of Taunton, and Lori Long and her longtime partner Bob Callahan of Dracut, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday December 10th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Graveside Service will be held at Gibson Cemetery, Pelham on Wednesday, December 11th at 12 p.m. Please meet at the cemetery. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019