Joan (Nicholaides) Pappas

Loving mother, grandmother,



great-grandmother and sister



Joan (Nicholaides) Pappas, 99, of the Highlands section of Lowell, died Tuesday, March 12, at the Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of the late Gus Pappas, who died March 29, 1995.



Born in Lowell, Mass., June 4, 1919, a daughter of the late Nicholas and the late Vasilike (Stromboulos) Nicholaides, she received her early education in Lowell schools and attended Lowell High School.



She worked for a time as a waitress at the family-owned Marie's Oyster House in Lowell and was a steward of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, where she served as a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, the Tuesday Morning Group and as a Grecian Festival volunteer. She enjoyed reading, baking (especially lemon meringue pie and assorted Greek desserts) and watching the Red Sox.



Joan is survived by two sons, George G. Pappas and his wife Kathy, of Lancaster, Mass., and Nicholas G. Pappas and his wife Susan of Albuquerque, N.M.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Pappas and his wife Naomi of Tokyo, Japan, Stephanie Gill and her husband the Rev. Conan Gill of Albuquerque, N.M., and Melanie Pappas of Stoneham, Mass.; six great-grandchildren, Nikolaos, Andreas, Gaius, Kassiani and Theana Gill of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ken Pappas of Tokyo, Japan; a brother Harry Nicholaides and his wife Julia of Brockton, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her siblings Milton Nicholaides and Mary Nicholaides.



PAPPAS - Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning at the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH from 10 to 11 o'clock immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11 o'clock. Burial to follow at Westlawn II Cemetery in Lowell.



E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary