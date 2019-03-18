Lowell Sun Obituaries
Joan (Nicholaides) Pappas

Joan (Nicholaides) Pappas Obituary
Joan (Nicholaides) Pappas
of Lowell

In Lowell, March 12, 2019, at Willow Manor, Joan (Nicholaides) Pappas, 99, of Lowell, wife of the late Gus Pappas. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning at the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH from 10 to 11 o'clock immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11 o'clock. Burial to follow at Westlawn II Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 18, 2019
