Dedicated RARA Volunteer DRACUT Joan R. Tourvillle, 86 of Dracut, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and other health challenges. She was born in Lowell, MA, daughter of the late Elsie and William Clement. She was married for 29 years to the late Andrew Tourville Sr. Joan devoted 65 years taking care of her special needs and legally blind son Andrew Jr. She was a dedicated member of the community, volunteering her time for special needs organizations. She volunteered for the Retarded Adult Rehabilitation Association (RARA) for over 25 years and served as president for a number of those years. She was also a van driver for the Lowell Association for the Blind.
Joan had a strong dedication to her faith. As member of Lowell First Church of the Nazarene, she daily celebrated the blessing her Roman Catholic upbringing was to her as a follower of Christ. Joan's greatest joy in life was being a loving mother and grandmother. She could often be found with a child in her lap or lending a helping hand to someone in need. Joan was an incredible friend and confidant to many. She was always there to offer words of encouragement, a hug, and a game of last tag. Her unwavering faith, love for celebrating life, and positive outlook was an inspiration to everyone around her.
She is survived by her 6 children, Andrew Tourville Jr., Richard Tourville and his wife Mary Lou Tourville , Mary Ann Tourville O'Hearn, Sheila Tourville Robinson, Thomas Tourville, and Tammy Tourville Leclerc, all of Dracut, MA; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with another on the way, who were her absolute pride and joy. She is preceded by 3 siblings, William Clement Jr., Madeline Schaefer, and Jack Clement. She is survived by her sisters, Sheila Lessard, Alice and her husband John Gordon, Patricia and husband John Connors, and Pam and her husband Len Whitney and her sister-in-law Anne Clement. Tourville Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St. Lowell from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM in the Lowell First Church of the Nazarene, 1195 Varnum Ave, Lowell. (Please meet directly at church) Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to RARA (Recreational Adult resource Association) who's mission is to promote public awareness and understanding of the needs and issues specific to the developmentally delayed and their families, through our Day and Evening/Weekend Programs.
