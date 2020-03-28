|
Joan (Dey) Ryan, age 67, of Tewksbury left us peacefully on March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after her courageous battle with cancer.
Joan was born on January 7, 1953 and was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Dey.
She is survived by her dedicated partner of 32 years, Robert (Jimmy) Dodd; her beloved son, Christopher Ryan and his wife, Missy (Gilmore) of Tewksbury, MA; her twin sister, Jeanie Snook and husband, John of Atkinson, NH; her second mother, Joan (Martin) Dey of Tewksbury, MA; brother-in-law's John Ring of Wilmington, MA; William Tufts of Lewiston, ME; and stepchildren, Heather Dodd of Tewksbury, MA and James Dodd of Stada, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Ryan and her sisters Cheryl Ring of Wilmington, MA and Eileen Tufts of Nashua, NH.
Joan was blessed to be part of four wonderful and loving families, the Ryan's, the Dodd's, the Duato's and the Martin's. She treasured her time with all.
She will be greatly missed by her granddaughters, Ryleigh, Zoe and Harper. Joan was loved by so many nieces and nephews.
Joan dedicated her life to her family; they were the center of her world. Prior to her illness, Joan loved watching Boston Sports, was an avid reader, loved to cook and garden with her sweet dog, Neena always by her side.
Joan worked at Elsevier Press for 21 years.
Arrangements
Due to Covid-19 virus restrictions, funeral services are private. A "Celebration of Life" service will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01801 or the Friends of The Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 in Joan's name are encouraged. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 28, 2020