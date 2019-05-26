|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,
Sister, Aunt and Friend NORTON Joan V. "Winky" (Oskowski) Beckwith, age 75, beloved wife of Willard F. "Bill" Beckwith died Thursday at St. Elizabeth hospital in Brighton with her family by her side.
She was born in Billerica, June 12, 1943 a daughter of the late Theodore and Sophie (Kukulski) Oskowski and lived in Billerica, Derry NH and Foxboro before moving to Norton in 2000.
Besides her husband she is survived by one son, Scott Beckwith of Providence, RI; one grandson, Travis Beckwith; niece Noreen Conway and her husband Jackie; brother in-law Wes Beckwith and his wife Diana as well as her siblings, Dennis Oskowski, Barbara Connolly and Judy Sheehan. BECKWITH Of Norton, formerly of Billerica, Derry NH and Foxboro, May 23, Joan V. "Winky" (Oskowski) Beckwith. It being her wish all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019