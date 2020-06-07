Joan Zaher
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chelmsford

Joan E. (Hardman) Zaher, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Mederick Zaher of Chelmsford with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.

She was born in Lowell on July 7, 1930 and was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Thompson) Hardman.

Joan was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School. She worked as an office administrator at Comfed Savings and Mortgage in Lowell. Joan also worked at Raytheon in Waltham. Joan was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 437 and was the Middlesex County District 5 Director of the American Legion. She was an active member of the Friends of Jimmy Fund, having formal dinners to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Joan was a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford.

In addition to her loving husband she is survived by her daughter, Lynne Belanger of North Chelmsford and her son Mederick W. (Bill) Zaher and his fiancé Sheila Martel of Dunstable, her grandchildren April Lynne Danahy and her husband Kyle of New Hampton, NH, Bethany Rivera, Christopher M. Zaher, Nathan J. Zaher, Sarah S. Zaher.

She is sadly predeceased by her son Kevin Zaher, her brother, William Hardman and her grandmother, Elizabeth Thompson. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog and companion, Scotty.

A Graveside Service and Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Joan Zaher


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved