Chelmsford
Joan E. (Hardman) Zaher, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Mederick Zaher of Chelmsford with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.
She was born in Lowell on July 7, 1930 and was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Thompson) Hardman.
Joan was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School. She worked as an office administrator at Comfed Savings and Mortgage in Lowell. Joan also worked at Raytheon in Waltham. Joan was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 437 and was the Middlesex County District 5 Director of the American Legion. She was an active member of the Friends of Jimmy Fund, having formal dinners to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Joan was a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford.
In addition to her loving husband she is survived by her daughter, Lynne Belanger of North Chelmsford and her son Mederick W. (Bill) Zaher and his fiancé Sheila Martel of Dunstable, her grandchildren April Lynne Danahy and her husband Kyle of New Hampton, NH, Bethany Rivera, Christopher M. Zaher, Nathan J. Zaher, Sarah S. Zaher.
She is sadly predeceased by her son Kevin Zaher, her brother, William Hardman and her grandmother, Elizabeth Thompson. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog and companion, Scotty.
A Graveside Service and Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.