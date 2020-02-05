|
Joann (Jackson) Baker, 87, a longtime resident of Bedford, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Acton on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Irving D. Baker. Joann was born in Medford on February 8, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Stratton) Jackson. Before her marriage, she taught home economics on Martha's Vineyard and in New Haven, CT. She has been active with the women's ministry at the Immanuel Church in Chelmsford. Joann was an avid crafter and scrapbooker. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting for others. She leaves behind a legacy of love and will be dearly missed by her family. Joann is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters; Betsy Oder and her husband Stephen of Dayton, OH, Lee-Ann Palmer and her husband Robert of Dracut and Jennifer Jones and her husband Eric of Detroit, MI, her foster daughter, Rene Meuse of Manchester, NH, her daycare daughter Corrie Toomer of SC; her grandchildren; Stephanie Crump, William Oder, Lucas Hinckley, Christopher Palmer, Alexander Jones, Ashley Jones, Armani Toomer, Logan Larocque and Patience Meuse. She also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Katherine Jackson of Salem, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Will be held on Friday from 4pm - 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30am at the Immanuel Church, 301 Boston Rd., Chelmsford. Interment will be held in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom, NH. Memorial donations may be made in Joann's memory to the Resident Activity Fund at Life Care Center of Acton, 1 Great Rd, Acton, MA 01742. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
