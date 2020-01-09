Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
JoAnn Elder
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
JoAnn M. Elder


1937 - 2020
JoAnn M. Elder Obituary
longtime Bedford resident; 82

JoAnn M. Elder, 82, longtime Bedford resident, died on January 6, 2020, in Lincoln, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

JoAnn was born in Lowell in 1937 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (DiDomenico) Moore.

She attended Lowell State College and graduated in 1958 with a B.S. in education. She attended graduate school at Fitchburg State College and received a Master of Education degree in 1960.

She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Wilmington, Lowell and Bedford school systems for a total of 33 years. During these years, she was actively involved with the local teachers' association and served on the Executive Board, Negotiating Team, Public Relations and Legislative Committee.

In 1994, she retired and joined R.E.A.M (Retired Educators Association of Massachusetts) and served as Director and Alternate Director to the State Board of Directors for many years.

JoAnn enjoyed working as an advocate for teachers and was a devoted member of St. Michael Parish.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen B. Elder, in January 2017 and her brother, Richard Moore.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Oldfield and her husband Kent of Fitchburg, two granddaughters, Alyssa Aukstikalnis and her boyfriend Brendan Cote of Gardner and Ariana Auksikalnis of Leominster and her sister-in-law, Janet Moore of Lowell.

Elder

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Monday, January 13, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Shawsheen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
