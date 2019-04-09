|
Joanne C. (Daigle) Gilbert
longtime resident of Dracut; 87
DRACUT - Joanne C. (Daigle) Gilbert, a longtime resident of Dracut died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Wingate at Belvidere at the age of 87. She was the wife of the late Reginald J. Gilbert, Sr.
She was born in Dracut on August 9, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Chalifoux) Daigle. She received early education in Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the former University of Lowell. (now UMASS Lowell).
Prior to her retirement, Joanne was employed for many years by the Town of Dracut as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at the Greenmont Elementary School and the former Parker Avenue Elementary School. Earlier in her career she was employed as a librarian at the University of Georgia.
Joanne's faith was a very important part of her life and she was very active at St. Therese Church in Dracut (now Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish) and the former St. Jeanne D'Arc Parish in Lowell, especially during the Eucharistic Adoration.
She was also a very avid and talented gardener.
Joanne is survived by her son, Reginald J. Gilbert, Jr.; a brother, Albert Daigle, Jr. of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Royal Daigle, Isabelle Poirier, Pauline Levesque, Rachel Descoteaux, and Priscilla Daigle.
GILBERT - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joanne's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:00 PM at St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's memory to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2019