Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:45 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Rusitzky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne L. Rusitzky


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne L. Rusitzky Obituary
of Naples, FL, formerly of Weston, MA

and Marco Island, FL

Naples, FL

JoAnne L. Rusitzky, 83, of Naples, FL, formerly of Weston, MA and Marco

Island, FL, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis M. Rusitzky. JoAnne was born on June 7, 1936 in Nashua, NH and was raised in Ayer, MA. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Mary Alice (Donahue) Logue. She was the sister of the late Judith M. (Logue) Hall. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

JoAnne attended Ayer schools before attending the University of New

Hampshire and graduating from Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, MA. JoAnne was a talented decorator with an eclectic style. She was a devoted and trusted friend, aunt and volunteer. She was a lover of animals, wildlife and horticulture.

Rusitzky

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 10:45 am at

Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer, MA 01432 followed by a

graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6 Bishop Road, Ayer, MA. 01432.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929 or at www.aspca.com <http://www.aspca.com/> .



View the online memorial for JoAnne L. Rusitzky
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -