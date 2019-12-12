|
JoAnne L. Rusitzky, 83, of Naples, FL, formerly of Weston, MA and Marco
Island, FL, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis M. Rusitzky. JoAnne was born on June 7, 1936 in Nashua, NH and was raised in Ayer, MA. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Mary Alice (Donahue) Logue. She was the sister of the late Judith M. (Logue) Hall. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
JoAnne attended Ayer schools before attending the University of New
Hampshire and graduating from Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, MA. JoAnne was a talented decorator with an eclectic style. She was a devoted and trusted friend, aunt and volunteer. She was a lover of animals, wildlife and horticulture.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 10:45 am at
Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer, MA 01432 followed by a
graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6 Bishop Road, Ayer, MA. 01432.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929 or at www.aspca.com <http://www.aspca.com/> .
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 12, 2019