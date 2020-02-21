|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
North Chelmsford
Joanne L. (Hart) Whitney, of North Chelmsford, formerly of Westford, died peacefully February 17, 2020,at Lowell General Hospital,surrounded by her loving family. Joanne recently celebrated her 90th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Whitney Sr. for 54 years.
Joanne was born in Andover on January 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Dana K. and Helen C. (Snow) Hart. She was raised in Lowell and Biddeford, ME. Joanne received her early education in Lowell school system and graduated from Kents Hill School in Kents Hill, ME.
Joanne met Robert at a church dance. They married on November 11, 1951 and lived in Lake Charles, LA and Lowell for a brief period before settling in Westford to raise their family. Together, she and her husband ran a successful scissor sharpening business serving fabric and tailor shops throughout New England. They spent their later years in North Chelmsford.
She was a talented cake decorator and made a fabulous Mock-Sukiyaki. Joanne enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, and especially her New England Patriots. She "never" napped during her shows, and loved her travels to London, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and Cape Cod.
Family camping trips to Wadleigh Falls in Lee, NH, and her favorite spot of all, Epsom Valley Campground in Epsom, NH, brought her great joy. She was always up for a card game, maybe Pennies, Cribbage, Schwimmen, Quiddler, or any game of your choosing.
Perhaps an English teacher in a previous life, using poor grammar or the word "irregardless" was Joanne's pet peeve, and best avoided in her presence unless you were in the mood for a language lesson.(Mom - in case you're reading this, even spell check still has your back; I had to override it to accept the word.)
Joanne will always be remembered as a gracious hostess to every camper, for being "Gram" not only to her own grandchildren, but to every neighborhood kid,for her beautiful smile, and most of all, for her love of family.
She is survived by two daughters, Joy K. Grant and her husband Donald of Merrimack, NH, and Judith C. Harris and her husband Francis of North Chelmsford, and a son, Richard W. Whitney and his wife Janet of Worcester. Seven beloved grandchildren, Crystal Steele, Heather Steele, David King, Donald "Deg" Grant, Robert Grant, Julie Bowen and Jordan Harris, and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Steele and Niko Bowen. A brother, David Hart of Burlington, and a daughter-in-law, Linda Whitney of Vassalboro, ME. She was the mother of the late Robert B. Whitney Jr.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM. Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, her favorite causes were the Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Methodist Youth Group at the West Chelmsford United Methodist Church, 242 Main St., North Chelmsford, MA 01863. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Joanne's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
