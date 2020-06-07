Alexis and family,
So sorry for the loss of your Mother. We are thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort. Sending you healing prayers and comforting hugs, as our thoughts are with you and your family.
LOWELL - Joanne M. Clark, age 73, a resident of Lowell died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was born in Lowell on May 2, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kennedy) Clark. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro and earned her master's degree from Lesley University in Cambridge.
Prior to her retirement, Joanne was employed for many years as a math teacher for several school systems throughout the years, including Amherst, NH, Lowell, and most recently Haverhill.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and going to musical theater.
Joanne is survived by a daughter Alexis Apel of Somerville; her sister Lynn LaBella and husband Len LaBella of Pacific Palisades CA, and their children Lenny, John, Steve and Susan of California.
CLARK - Due to current gathering restrictions, Joanne's service was private. Burial in Pelham Center Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.