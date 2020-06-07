Joanne M. Clark
1947 - 2020
LOWELL - Joanne M. Clark, age 73, a resident of Lowell died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born in Lowell on May 2, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kennedy) Clark. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro and earned her master's degree from Lesley University in Cambridge.

Prior to her retirement, Joanne was employed for many years as a math teacher for several school systems throughout the years, including Amherst, NH, Lowell, and most recently Haverhill.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and going to musical theater.

Joanne is survived by a daughter Alexis Apel of Somerville; her sister Lynn LaBella and husband Len LaBella of Pacific Palisades CA, and their children Lenny, John, Steve and Susan of California.

CLARK - Due to current gathering restrictions, Joanne's service was private. Burial in Pelham Center Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Joanne M. Clark


Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 6, 2020
Alexis and family,
So sorry for the loss of your Mother. We are thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort. Sending you healing prayers and comforting hugs, as our thoughts are with you and your family.
Aunt Mary and Uncle Dan
Family Friend
June 6, 2020
Alexis, so sorry for the loss of your mother. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Anne Hunt
Family Friend
June 5, 2020
Eternal rest be yours, Joanne, my first childhood friend. You reached out to me when I was new in the neighborhood way back in the mid 1950's and we were buddies until I moved to another place. God's peace be yours unto eternity. Barbara
Barbara Howes
Friend
June 5, 2020
Alexis & Family, We send our love and condolences. May your dear mother rest in peace.
AnnM. &Michael M.
Family
