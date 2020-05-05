My dear Mary, I cannot begin to convey the depth of my sympathy to you and your children. This is a loss beyond words. Arthur loved all his nieces but his 'Jo-Jo' was special. She looked like a Gallagher. I will remember her positive attitude and her great devotion to her family. I am praying my rosary for her children, for you and your children as well as for Charlie, Maggie, and Anne so that God may give you strength in the days ahead. Love and God bless.

Vera Gallagher

Family