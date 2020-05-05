Joanne M. Lehan
1969 - 2020
Joanne M. (Lukas) Lehan longtime resident of Westford; 50 WESTFORD - Joanne M. (Lukas) Lehan, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29 in Westford. For 24 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Jeffrey P. Lehan who passed away on April 28. Joanne was born in Lowell on August 7, 1969, beloved daughter of Mary (Gallagher) Lukas of Chelmsford and Glenn Lukas of Delray Beach, FL. Joanne grew up in Chelmsford and was a 1987 graduate of Chelmsford High School. She was a longtime resident of Westford. For the past 20 years, Joanne was employed as a school bus driver for Dee Bus Service. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the American Legion - Nabnasset Post #437 in Westford. Joanne was known as "Jo" by her friends and family. Joanne absolutely treasured her friends. She remained close to many from elementary, middle and high school, Camp Bernadette - as a camper, then a counselor, "the old neighborhood" and more. She was always available if you ever needed someone to hang out with or a shoulder to cry on. In the words of her cousin, she had an unexpected way to show up when you were down and knew exactly what to do and what to say. Joanne loved her job. She would often tell stories about the kids on the bus and could not wait to see them again after she had been out on leave. Joanne's family was especially important to her. She looked forward to having family around her at holiday gatherings, especially Christmas. Her children were the center of her world. She was always at their sporting events and was the team Cheer Mom. She was so proud of them and beamed with pride when speaking about their many accomplishments. She was looking forward to her daughter's wedding this October. Besides her parents, she is survived by her two children, Danielle Lehan and her finance, Joseph Bower and Derek Lehan, all of Westford; her siblings, Lisa O'Hayre and her husband, Thomas and Glenn Lukas, all of Tyngsborough and Deana Scharn and her husband, Jason of Hudson, NH; also several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was the daughter-in-law of the late James and Elizabeth Lehan. LEHAN - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Joanne will be held privately and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford - To share your thoughts and memories of Joanne, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lowell Sun from May 5 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
My dear Mary, I cannot begin to convey the depth of my sympathy to you and your children. This is a loss beyond words. Arthur loved all his nieces but his 'Jo-Jo' was special. She looked like a Gallagher. I will remember her positive attitude and her great devotion to her family. I am praying my rosary for her children, for you and your children as well as for Charlie, Maggie, and Anne so that God may give you strength in the days ahead. Love and God bless.
Vera Gallagher
Family
May 5, 2020
Joanne, it was a pleasure to meet you earlier in the year, I have heard wonderful things about you. God bless Danielle, Joe, and Derek.

Diane and Sandy Bower
Sandy Bower
Family Friend
May 5, 2020
Mary and family, thinking of all of you at this very sad time in your life's.
Paula Huesgen
Friend
May 5, 2020
Dear Mary & Family, With Deepest Sympathy on the Sad Loss of Your Daughter Joanne. Love never dies it reaches out to keep you both together. Thinking of you at this Sad & Difficult Time... Fondly, Marianne (Volonino) Batson from Royal St.
Marianne (Volonino) Batson
Friend
May 5, 2020
So sad to hear of Joanne's sudden passing... My heart goes out to her kids and to all her family and friends. Sending hugs and love to Deana! Memories of better days will be forever cherished. May she rest in peace.
Lori Marotta
Friend
May 5, 2020
Our hearts are filled with sadness for you as you mourn the loss of Joanne. She was one-of-a-kind with a beautiful smile, heart, and the 'gift of gab'. She loved her family and was so proud of Danielle and Derek. You are all in our prayers. May God hold you in the palm of his hand. John 3:16
Robin Sasek
Family
May 5, 2020
Mary our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family at this most difficult time. Norm/Connie Harkins
Norm/Connie Harkins
Family Friend
May 5, 2020
My heart is broken upon hearing of Joanne's passing. Deana and Glenn and the entire family are in my thoughts and prayers. May she RIP.
Christa Myers
May 4, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn of Joanne's death. She was so very kind to me and my family when we lost my son, Randy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Laura Masson
Laura Masson
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
So very sorry to learn of Joanne's passing. My heartfelt condolences to her loved ones at this very sad time.
Joelyn Livingston
Classmate
May 4, 2020
Mary and family, I want my condolences to you and your family. She will live on inside of you forever, God bless your precious daughter and God bless you. My deepest sympathy.
joyce kane
May 4, 2020
We love you! Love,Kim and Angel
Kimberly Huertas
Friend
May 4, 2020
condolences to your family..in my prayers you will all find peace in your sweet memories.May God Bless you all. Linda Finno- Meredith NH
linda Finno
Friend
May 4, 2020
Danielle and Derek and Lehan family-
I was so very sorry to hear of Joanne's passing. She was a very dedicated bus driver for students at the Day School. Few, if any, could surpass her dedication to this work. It was obvious to me she genuinely enjoyed being with the students. You're in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
My deepest sympathy.
Kevin Regan
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
jo our memories will heal our broken hearts, so thank you for all the memories That are now special treasures. Rest In Peace my dear Joanne. Xxoo
Barbara Bogdan
May 4, 2020
Joanne,,,not enough words...so sorry and love you. mickey C
Helena crocker
Neighbor
May 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Moonie & Jo were wonderful people and will surely be missed.
May God give you strength during this difficult time .
Love , Matt & Mary
Mary Mulkern
Friend
