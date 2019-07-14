|
|
Joanne Meneguzzi
of Dracut, MA; 77
On July 7, 2019 Josephine Anne "Joanne" Meneguzzi, age 77 of Dracut, MA passed away with her husband Richard Meneguzzi by her side.
She was raised in Lowell by the late Adolphe and Carmela(Castellano) Ricoy and spent the majority of her career as a successful credit manager in the footwear industry. She was best known for her quick wit, passion for animals and deep love for her family.
Other than her husband Richard, she is survived by her children, Michael Landoch and wife Angela, David Landoch and wife Alice, step-daughter Julie Meneguzzi, brother James Ricoy and wife Karen. Also by her grandchildren Sarah, Sam, Seth, Shawn, Brooke, Nathan and great-grandson Ezra.
A formal ceremony is not planned. Her final wish is to be cremated and her resting place to be the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Please consider donating in Joanne's name to www.support.worldwildlife.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019