"Mother, Grandmother, Great-
Grandmother and Mayoral Secretary
of the City of Lowell"
LOWELL
Joanne P. 'Joan' (Gilbride) Ryder, 88 of Lowell, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Wingate at Belvidere with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Charles W. Ryder who passed away in 1994.
She was born in Lowell on March 15, 1932 and was a daughter of the late John F. Gilbride and the late Helen (Reardon) Gilbride. She was raised in Lowell where she attended the area schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
Joan was a devoted mother, raising her thirteen children was her greatest joy. For about 8 years, she worked as a secretary for several Mayors of the City of Lowell. After that, she worked in City Hall for some years before her retirement.
She is survived by her thirteen children, Brian Ryder and his wife, Jane of Lowell, Jerelyn Brousseau of Lowell, Joanne Sullivan and her husband, William of Cuyler, NY, Gary Ryder of Lowell, Roberta Crowe of Lowell, Rosemary Turgeon and her husband, Robert of Dracut, Kim Gouveia and her husband, Robert of Dracut, Trudy Roane and her husband, Gerald of Lowell, John Ryder of Lowell, Lisa Ryder and her significant other, Charles Griffin of Lowell, Kerry Hoey and her husband, James of Lowell, Christopher Ryder of Lowell, and Eric Ryder and his wife, Serina of Tewksbury. She is also survived by her 26 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Courtney, Kaleigh, Ryan, William, Lindsay, Alycia, Timothy, Jillian, Adam, Victoria, McKenzie, Matthew, Jonathan, Michael, Sean, Samantha, Collin, Patrick, Ethan, Michael, Emma, Jackson, Blake, Andrew and Grayson; and her 14 great grandchildren.
Joan is also survived by her brothers, John Gilbride and his husband, Walter Wisnewksi, of Provincetown, Robert Gilbride and his wife, Carol of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother in law of the late Paul D. Brousseau, the late Ronald Crowe, and sister of the late, Geraldine Coleman.
RYDER
HER FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY IN TEWKSBURY TOOK PLACE PRIVATELY. DONATIONS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO: ST. JUDE CHILDRENS' HOSPITAL, www.stjude.org/donate OR MAIL TO: 501 ST. JUDE PLACE, MEMPHIS, TN 38105. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.