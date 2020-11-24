1/1
Joanne (Faias) Valcourt
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Joanne (Faias) Valcourt of Lowell, died November 12, 2020 at her home, her loving family at her side, aged 77 years. She was the beloved wife of Ronald J. Valcourt with whom she was married for 57 years.

She is survived by a son, Bryan and his wife Ann (Cornelis) Valcourt of Nashua, a daughter, Melissa Valcourt-Maher and her husband Dennis of Tewksbury; four granddaughters, Makayla J. Fernandez, Emily A. Valcourt, Meaghan E. Valcourt and Aliza K. L. Maher; a grandson, Joshua E. Maher; a great-granddaughter, Kingsley Flores, and two sisters, Claudine Langlois of Largo, Florida, and Brenda D'Amour and her husband Maurice of Lowell. Also, by several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Darryll J. Valcourt.

Joanne's Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH, on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, is honored be assisting the family. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Joanne's memorial page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Joanne (Faias) Valcourt

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
