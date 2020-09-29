NEWTON
Joao A. "John" Silva, 62, passed away on Thursday, September 24 at Newton Wellesley Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Liyuan Silva with whom he shared the past 18 years of marriage.
He was born on June 24, 1958 in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal, and was raised and educated in that area. He was a son of the late Alvaro C. Silva and the late Maria L. (Santos) Silva. He came to the United States as a teenager in the 1970's, and settled with his family in Lowell.
John owned and operated a construction company for many years in the greater Boston area. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed soccer.
In addition to his wife, Liyuan, he is survived by his 3 sons, Bruce Silva and his wife, Danae, of Holden, Derek Silva and his wife, Hevelin, of Sandwich and Kevin Silva of Newton, his step daughter, Polly Yang of Brookline, his 7 grandchildren, Aliyah, Nathanael, Myah, Isaac, Samantha, Jacob and Dalyah, his siblings, Elza Laterneau and her husband, Rick, of Derry, NH, Mary Jo Borges and her late husband, Walter, of Lowell, Manuel Alvaro Silva of Dracut, Felecidade Silva of Lowell and her boyfriend, Fred Olivero, of Dracut, Cilena Daigle and her husband, David of Nashua, NH, Manuel Norberto Silva of France, Alvaro Silva and his wife, Kimberley, of Tewksbury, and Michael Silva and his wife, Tracy, of Nashua.
He was the brother of the late Judith Silva and Alvaro Silva Jr.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 FROM 9:30 A.M. UNTIL 10:30 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-66816. HIS FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. View the online memorial for Joao A. Silva