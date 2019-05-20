Lowell Sun Obituaries
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
893 Central St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
of Lowell LOWELL Joao C. Ferreira, age 89, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Genesis Westford House after a period of declining health surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Josefina R. (Pombo) Ferreira whom he would've celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 25.

He was born in Covilhã, Portugal on May 7, 1930, a son of the late Joao Carlos and Rosa Ferreira. Joao served in the Portuguese military and graduated from Escola Industrial of Covilhã. He resided in Portugal until moving to Lowell where he lived since 1975 and became an American citizen in 1992. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor at Joan Fabrics in Lowell for 18 years and previously worked at the Wannalancit Mills. Joao was a member of the Portuguese American Center, the Portuguese American Civic League, the Holy Ghost Society, the Portuguese Luso American and attended the Portuguese American Senior Center. He enjoyed reading, gardening, was very passionate about history and enjoyed visiting museums earlier in his life. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Avlynn.

Besides his loving wife, Josefina, he is survived by his two daughters, Filomena Simão and her husband, Joseph and Dulce Ferreira, all of Lowell; one granddaughter, Avlynn Calheta and her husband, Ivan of Lowell; his siblings, Francisco Ferreira and his wife, Maria, Manuel Ferreira and his wife, Emilia and Lourdes Carlos, all of Portugal; also many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Zeferino Carlos and Conceicao Ferreira.

Joao's family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Westford House for the special care he received. FERREIRA Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joao's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, on Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 8pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock at St. Anthony Church, 893 Central St., Lowell. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Those who wish may make contributions in his memory to the at - To share your thoughts and memories of Joao, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2019
