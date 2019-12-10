|
|
"Beloved Husband, Father, Papa and Korean War Army Veteran"
DRACUT
John A. Anderson, 87, of Dracut, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine B. (Tessier) Anderson, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
John was born on December 2, 1932, in Lowell. A son of the late Herbert E. Anderson and the late Eva R. (Willette) Anderson, he was raised and educated in the Lowell area. He served his country during the Korean War as a Private First Class with the United States Army before his honorable discharge. After his education and service were complete, John found work at the Marvin Brothers Foundry, Burlington, MA. Later he established the Anderson Roofing Company in Brookline, MA, with his brother, Richard, which he owned and operated until his retirement at the age of 62. For the past 15 years John has bravely fought Parkinson's disease with the tremendous love and support of his wife. In his later years he remained strong and refused to allow the progressive disease to get the better of him.
John was an avid supporter of all New England sports teams, enjoyed day trips to Foxwoods, playing scratch tickets, and spending time with family. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at the holidays. He was a frequent visitor to the Owl Diner and Rosie's Diner in Lowell, where he enjoyed spending time with friends. He was very proud of his paternal Swedish heritage, and an active supporter of veterans.
Besides his wife, Lorraine, he is survived by his loving daughter, Susan A. Catchpole and her husband, Graham, of Nashua, NH, three grandchildren, Kira A. Klish, Alex G. Catchpole and Nicola W. Catchpole, all of Nashua, NH, a sister, Shirley Huard of Lowell, his brothers and sisters in-law, Claire and Richard Gauthier of Hudson, NH, Pauline Petropoulos of Lowell, Donna and Frank Gomez of Lowell, Gloria and Dennis Rudy of Dracut, Ruth and Dennis Brewer and many loving and supportive nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and their extended families.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, the late Clifford, Robert, Richard, Gloria, Raymond, June, Earl, Eileen, Philip and Charlie, and his sister in-law, the late Pricilla Szelog, and his brother in-law, the late Valmore Tessier.
The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at Compassus Hospice for their exemplary care, compassion, and support throughout John's last days.
Anderson
ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 10AM-12PM AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. AFTER THE CALLING HOURS, HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD HERE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 12pm. PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW FOR BURIAL AT ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for John A. "Johnny" Anderson
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019