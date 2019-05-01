|
|
lifelong resident of Lowell, MA; 81 John A. (Butchie) Melanson passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2019. He was 81 and a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA.
He was the loving son of the late Alfred J. and Mildred E. (Burdick) Melanson, and was predeceased by eight siblings including Alfred J. Jr., Beatrice H , James A., Eunice M. Paul V. and Charles V., also Priscilla M. Ledger and Eleanor M. Googins. He is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and several great- nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Lowell High School and in 1957 he joined and served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1961. Upon his return home John was employed by MIT Lincoln Labs in Lexington, MA from which he retired after 30+ years. John also attended Northeastern University and received a Bachelor's degree in English. He was also the loving and unselfish caretaker of his mother Mildred, sister Beatrice, and brother Paul. He also brought joy to those he dedicated his time to in Assisted Living and Nursing Homes.
He enjoyed his annual visits with his niece in CA. and his trips to Del Mar especially. John also enjoyed his summer cookouts at Little Island Pond with friends. His also enjoyed visits with his family and junkets to Foxwoods. He supported and enjoyed participating in the activities at the Lowell Senior Center. And he loved his ice cream. Melanson Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA. His funeral will begin on Friday morning at the funeral home at 9 a.m., his funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 8 Kirk Street, Lowell, MA 01852. www.mahoneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019