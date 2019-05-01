Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
8 Kirk Street
Lowell,, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Melanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. (Butchie) Melanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. (Butchie) Melanson Obituary
lifelong resident of Lowell, MA; 81 John A. (Butchie) Melanson passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2019. He was 81 and a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA.

He was the loving son of the late Alfred J. and Mildred E. (Burdick) Melanson, and was predeceased by eight siblings including Alfred J. Jr., Beatrice H , James A., Eunice M. Paul V. and Charles V., also Priscilla M. Ledger and Eleanor M. Googins. He is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and several great- nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Lowell High School and in 1957 he joined and served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1961. Upon his return home John was employed by MIT Lincoln Labs in Lexington, MA from which he retired after 30+ years. John also attended Northeastern University and received a Bachelor's degree in English. He was also the loving and unselfish caretaker of his mother Mildred, sister Beatrice, and brother Paul. He also brought joy to those he dedicated his time to in Assisted Living and Nursing Homes.

He enjoyed his annual visits with his niece in CA. and his trips to Del Mar especially. John also enjoyed his summer cookouts at Little Island Pond with friends. His also enjoyed visits with his family and junkets to Foxwoods. He supported and enjoyed participating in the activities at the Lowell Senior Center. And he loved his ice cream. Melanson Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA. His funeral will begin on Friday morning at the funeral home at 9 a.m., his funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 8 Kirk Street, Lowell, MA 01852. www.mahoneyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for John A. (Butchie) Melanson
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now