John A. Miranda, 68 of Lowell, husband of Sheila Gorman Miranda, passed away peacefully in his home on June 24, 2019 after fighting a determined battle with breast cancer. Born in Beverly, MA on July 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Enrico and Theresa Miranda. He was educated in Beverly Public Schools and Graham Junior College. John began his working career alongside his father as a skilled stonemason and later worked for the US Postal Service in North Reading until his retirement in 2016.
He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell.
John lived his life "with moxie," and found the joy in all situations; he loved vacations with his family, going for long strolls listening to favorite songs on self-made cassette tapes in his Walkman, playing fantasy football and watching New England sports in his man cave, and simply finding himself having good times and good conversations with everyone he met.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his three children Karen T. Miranda, John A. Miranda, Jr., and Leah K. Miranda all of Lowell; also his siblings and their spouses Michael and Marjorie Miranda, Dominic Miranda, Josephine and Gavin Keenan, Anthony and Angela Miranda, Angelo and Dianne Miranda, Tina and Daniel Moriarty, and Lucia and Dean Darr. He is additionally survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Joan Barrett, Francy Gorman, Jack and Betty Gorman, Tom and Robyn Gorman, and Christine Miranda. He was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law John and Mary Gorman and his brother-in-law Richard Barrett. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John always appreciated the tremendous and compassionate care he received from doctors and staff while he was a patient at Saints Medical Center and Lowell General Hospital.
Donations in John's memory can be made to the Immaculate Conception School at 144 E. Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852 or to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center 275 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854-2193.
ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED ON THURSDAY MORNING AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL AT 10 AM. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019