Ret. Wilmington Police Detective and Former Wilmington High School Head Football Coach
Wilmington
John A. Ritchie, Ret. Wilmington Police Detective and Former Wilmington High School Head Football Coach, age 97, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. John was the beloved husband of Olive C. (Walsh) Ritchie, father of William Ritchie & his wife Donna of Tewksbury, Nancy Sullivan & her late husband Kevin of Wilmington, James Ritchie & his wife Jeanette of Salisbury and Annie Coates & her husband Tom of Wilmington. "Grampy" and "Papa" to 13 grandchildren 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Son of the late Gardener and Rose (Porter) Ritchie, brother of Robert Ritchie & his wife Elaine of Tewksbury, the late Pauline McCue, Mary Hinckley and Charles Ritchie. John is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ritchie
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow In Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17th from 3:00-7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.
John proudly served in the U. S. Army during World War II. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019