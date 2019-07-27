|
|
John A. Townsend of Wilmington
John A. Townsend, age 55, of Wilmington, passed away on July 25, 2019. John was the loving father of R.J. Townsend, Tommy Townsend both of Wilmington and Miranda Warner of NH, cherished son of Edwin "Jake" & Punckin Townsend of Wilmington and Rosalie (Gauvreau) Townsend, dear brother of Robin Longendyke & her husband Kirk of Worcester, Cheryl Pica & her late husband Louis of Billerica, Carl Townsend & his wife Connie of Wilmington, Carrie Andersen & her husband Ben of Wilmington, Sherry Goldberg & her husband Jason of Winchester and Catherine Banda & her husband Eric of Wilmington. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Monday, July 29th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 27, 2019