John was a great guy who always was always nice to everyone. He will be missed by many. Loved his stories about his sons when they were little and how proud he was of them as adults. I was blessed to have him as a friend❤
LOWELL/TEWKSBURY
John Andrew Sheehan, 70, of Tewksbury, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lowell on June 27, 1949, son of the late John A. and the late Mary R. (Sweeney) Sheehan. John was raised in the Highlands section of Lowell, attended St. Margaret's School, graduated from Keith Academy, and earned his Bachelors Degree in Business from New Hampshire College in 1972.
John worked in sales at Sears and Roebuck for almost 30 years, specializing in home repair and lawn care, and later for the Town of Billerica in the Water Department until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his sons and his friends, fishing and hunting, and was an American History buff, especially of WWII. John will forever be remembered for his generosity; he would always pick up the check when out to dinner with friends and family, another of his favorite activities. John was active in local charities and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
John was devoted to his family. He is survived by his two sons, John A. Sheehan Jr. and his wife, Lindsay of Washington, DC; Jason P. Sheehan and his wife, Meghan of Lowell; and his two beloved grandchildren, Carla J. Sheehan of Washington, DC and Raegan L. Sheehan of Lowell. He is also survived by his two sisters, Paula S. Basso of Wilmington, NC, and Patricia S. Booth and her husband, Donald J. of Southport, NC, his many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, and their families. He was formerly married to Joanne M. (Lelacheur) Sheehan of Lowell.
John was predeceased by his brother in law, the late Edward C. Basso.
ON SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2020, HIS COMMITTAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. PLEASE GATHER AT 11:30 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME FOR PROCESSION TO ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816, WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.