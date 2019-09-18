|
|
Owner of Swan Corner Animal Hospital
John Athans Spodick, D.V.M., age 57, died unexpectedly on September 10th at Lowell General Hospital after battling chronic health issues for many years. John leaves behind his brother Steve Spodick and his wife Kathy of Holden, MA, his father Michael Athans of Clearwater, FL, his half-brothers Sean, Brett and Stavros, his step-sisters Nancy Spodick Healey, of Charlottesville, VA and Marjory Blumenthal and her husband William of Chevy Chase, MD. John also leaves behind his beloved nephews Ryan Spodick of Burlington, VT, Christopher Spodick of Williston, VT, Nicholas Spodick of Holden, MA, William Spencer of Bedford, MA, his niece Mariana Spencer of Bedford, MA, his sister-in-law Pam Spencer of Bedford, MA as well as his dearest friends Waverly Braunstein and Laura Beltrami who were his guardian angels. He also will be missed by many other friends, former employees and clients of Swan Corner Animal Hospital, which he founded and ran for over 20 years. His mother Carolyn Spodick and step-father David Spodick predeceased him in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
John was born May 14th 1962 in Massachusetts and grew up in Woburn, Milton and Northborough Massachusetts. During his childhood, he was extremely close to his maternal grandmother Ruth Gosse. She was a constant presence in his life and always lived close enough for weekend visits up until her death in 1987. Her kindness, complete acceptance and love were driving forces in John's life. He was extremely close to his mother, Carolyn Spodick and his step-father David Spodick throughout their lives and took care of them attentively as they aged. It was with great pride that he joyfully assumed the role of Uncle to his nephews Ryan, Christopher and Nicholas. John was quick with wit and sarcasm and liked to prod, tease and test the boys. They would respond in kind which created a loving, happy and fun atmosphere at holidays and other family events.
John attended elementary school and middle school in Milton, Massachusetts. His love of animals began there when he took a course at the Blue Hills Reservation to get certified to care for baby animals found by hikers. John took care of baby squirrels until they were old enough to release. He then attended Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough, graduating in 1980. He continued to pursue his love of animals when he got a job at Harvard's New England Regional Primate Center in Southboro, MA. He worked with many different species of monkeys, cleaning cages, feeding babies and juveniles, and especially playing with them.
He then attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, where he earned a B.A. in Biology in 1984. When he wasn't studying, or hanging out with his friends, John was active in numerous groups and activities focused around chorus and theater. He was happiest being on stage whether singing or acting. He loved attention and being the focal point of entertainment. His knowledge of movies was evident when he won a Boston Globe contest for picking every Oscar winner in each major category winning free movie passes for two for an entire year.
After college, John pursued his dream to become a veterinarian and attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN, to attain a D.V.M. He shared many colorful stories of big animal medicine in great detail. He then went on to an internship at the Washington National Zoo at the time of the birth of the Red Pandas, and shared many pictures of the time he spent caring for them. John worked at many practices around New England before founding Swan Corner Animal Hospital in Tyngsboro, MA. John was a brilliant Veterinarian who had a special way of connecting with animals. He also connected deeply with people who understood that his heart was the biggest part of his body. John will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Spodick
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, MA 01879. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation in his name to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. For online condolences or directions, please visit tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Dr. John Athans Spodick DVM
Published in Lowell Sun from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019