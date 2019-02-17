John B. Brady

of Lowell



LOWELL - John B. Brady, 51, of Lowell, passed away suddenly, Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home in Lowell. For Twenty Seven years, he was the loving husband of Catherine A. (Ward) Brady and was also the proud father of Patrick R. Brady.



Born September 21, 1967, in Lowell, he was a lifelong resident of Lowell and attended Sacred Heart School. He graduated from Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical School.



His many interests included fishing, listening to music, watching the New England Patriots, the Boston Bruins, and the Boston Red Sox, and he had an interest in military history. He worked as a foreman specializing in concrete foundations.



In addition to his wife, Catherine, and his son, Patrick, he is also survived by his mother, Catherine (Brenegan) Brady; his brother, Gerald J. Brady and his companion, Elizabeth Soeng; his sister, Mary C. Brady; and family friend, Martin Huq. He is also survived by his aunts, Joan (Brady) Parks, Deborah (Brady) Mack, Liz (Brady) Beausoleil and her husband, Rick, Betty (Brenegan) Johnson and Mary Ellen Brenegan; his uncle, Bill Brenegan and his wife, Michelle; his brothers-in-law, Richard Eklund and his companion, Leslie Stephnes, and Micky Ward and his wife, Charlene; sisters-in-law, Donna Jaynes, Gail Carney, Phyllis Eklund, Alice Eklund, and Sherri Fells; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He was predeceased by his father and best friend, Jack Brady who passed away September 1, 2018.



BRADY - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 3 UNTIL 7 PM, ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT 7 PM, IN THE FUNERAL HOME. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary