Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Devens Common Center
31 Andrews Parkway
Devens, MA
View Map

John B. Garlington


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Garlington Obituary
of Martinsburg, WV

John B. Garlington, 59, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born on November 20, 1960 in Fort Devens, MA, he was the son of Ellanora Garlington and the late Charles Garlington.

He is survived by two daughters Natasha Scolero and husband, Anthony, Krista Henry and husband, James, two grandchildren, Audrey and Weston Henry, one brother, Heinrich Garlington, one sister Rosemary Gionet, two nieces, Brittany Luc and Danielle Gionet, an aunt, Anna Thabet, and loving friend Sharlene Stowers.

John graduated from Ayer High School in 1978 and went on to join the U.S. Navy thereafter. He had an amazing ability to make everyone feel special and loved. His creativity made him one in a million. He embraced his role at the VA hospital with compassion, dignity and respect.

GARLINGTON

John B., of Martinsburg, WV formerly of Ayer. February 18, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of John's Life at Devens Common Center, 31 Andrews Parkway, Devens, MA on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit, Attn: Deborah Wells, 510 Butler Ave. Martinsburg, WV 25405. The McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, PEPPERELL is assisting the family with local arrangements. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com



View the online memorial for John B. Garlington
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGaffigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -