Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 EAST MERRIMACK ST.
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
John B. "Mac" McCarthy


1929 - 2019
John B. "Mac" McCarthy Obituary
of Lowell; 90

LOWELL

John B. 'Mac' McCarthy, 90, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of the late Anita L. (Charette) McCarthy who died in 2013.

A son of the late Edward J. and the late Elizabeth (Morrisson) McCarthy, he was born April 14,1929, in Lowell, he was the last surviving of their seven children, 'The McCarthy Clan'. He grew up in the Centralville Section of the City where he was affectionately called 'Brendan' by his family and friends, and was educated in the local schools.

He resided in Lowell his entire life, and worked as a lab technician for W. R. Grace for thirty five years before his retirement.

Family was his center and he loved time spent with family and friends. He was famous in local circles for his cookouts and barbecues, and was the happiest when he was cooking, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving children, Joyce E. Dastou and her husband, William, of Lowell, Jefffrey W. McCarthy and his partner, Diane Barry, of Dracut, James M. McCarthy and his wife, Karen, of Hudson, NH, Janice M. Poulin and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, NH, and Joseph P. McCarthy and his wife, Lynne, of Lowell; his son-in-law, Victor Comtois of Lowell, his daughter-in-law Terri McCarthy, of Derry, NH; his nineteen grandchildren; his twenty one great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews as well as his sister in law Lorraine Gilbert of Largo, Florida.

He was also the father of the late JoAnn Comtois who passed away in 2009, and the late John J. McCarthy who passed away in 2017.

McCarthy

YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 2 UNTIL 6 P.M. ON SUNDAY AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON MONDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE FUNERAL HOME. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL 10 A.M. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO ST. JUDE RESEARCH HOSPITAL, 501 ST. JUDE PLACE, MEMPHIS, TN 38105 OR TO MEALS ON WHEELS, 280 MERRIMACK STREET, UNIT 4, LAWRENCE, MA 01843. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for John B. 'Mac' McCarthy
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
