John B. 'Mac' McCarthy, 90, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of the late Anita L. (Charette) McCarthy who died in 2013.
A son of the late Edward J. and the late Elizabeth (Morrisson) McCarthy, he was born April 14,1929, in Lowell, he was the last surviving of their seven children, 'The McCarthy Clan'. He grew up in the Centralville Section of the City where he was affectionately called 'Brendan' by his family and friends, and was educated in the local schools.
He resided in Lowell his entire life, and worked as a lab technician for W. R. Grace for thirty five years before his retirement.
Family was his center and he loved time spent with family and friends. He was famous in local circles for his cookouts and barbecues, and was the happiest when he was cooking, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving children, Joyce E. Dastou and her husband, William, of Lowell, Jefffrey W. McCarthy and his partner, Diane Barry, of Dracut, James M. McCarthy and his wife, Karen, of Hudson, NH, Janice M. Poulin and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, NH, and Joseph P. McCarthy and his wife, Lynne, of Lowell; his son-in-law, Victor Comtois of Lowell, his daughter-in-law Terri McCarthy, of Derry, NH; his nineteen grandchildren; his twenty one great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews as well as his sister in law Lorraine Gilbert of Largo, Florida.
He was also the father of the late JoAnn Comtois who passed away in 2009, and the late John J. McCarthy who passed away in 2017.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2019