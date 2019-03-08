John B. 'Jack' Weldon

formerly of Lowell, MA; 92



SEABROOK, NH - John B. 'Jack' Weldon, 92, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home after a brief illness. He was the widower of the late Maureen A. (McHugh) Weldon who passed 2003 and also the late Geraldine (Hill) Weldon who passed away in 1967.



A son of the late William A. Weldon and the late Elizabeth Jane (Duffy) Weldon, he was born January 26, 1927 in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools graduating from Lowell High School, and attended Harvard University.



He served during World War II with the United States Navy.



Mr. Weldon worked as a civil engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford for more than thirty two years before his retirement in 1984. Jack loved his family and he also loved spending time at Hampton Beach, renting a house on Boston Avenue every year. He will also be remembered for enjoying his cigars.



He is survived by his sister, Dorothy W. Phillips of Snelville, GA; his daughters, Sharon Sabbatino of Yarmouthport, MA, Joan Klement of Seabrook, NH, and Susan Boissonneault of Seabrook, NH; his step daughter, Joanne Conte and her husband, Tim, of Stuart, FL; his step son, William Robinson III, of Exeter, NH; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.



He was also the father of the late William C. Weldon and the late John E. Weldon and the late Arthur Robinson, and a brother of the late Alfred Weldon, the late Charles Weldon, the late Gerald Weldon, and the late Lillian Weldon.



WELDON - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION 2 UNTIL 6 P.M. ON SUNDAY. ON MONDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11 A.M. IN THE FUNERAL HOME. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO: , P.O. BOX 14301, CINCINNATI, OH 45250-0301. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary