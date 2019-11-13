Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish
25 North Rd.
CHELMSFORD, MA
1937 - 2019
John Bradley St. Paul Obituary
North Chelmsford

John Bradley St. Paul, age 82, a resident of Chelmsford for 51 years, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 59 years of Camille Mary (Cella) St. Paul. He was born in Medford on January 30, 1937 and was a son of the late John and Angelina (Nardone) St. Paul. John was a graduate of Medford High School, class of 1954 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Boston College in 1961. He was employed at Raytheon Corporation for 35 years until his retirement in 2000 from his position as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. John enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and traveling, especially their family trips. He also loved spending time at their home in York, Maine where he enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends. In addition to his loving wife, John leaves his children; David St. Paul of North Chelmsford, Denise St. Paul of North Chelmsford, and Dianne Walker and her husband Stephen of Henderson, NV, and grandchildren; Angelina St. Paul and Julianna St. Paul. He also leaves a brother, Reynold St. Paul.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 8:30 am until 10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
