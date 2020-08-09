1/1
John C. Hodge
1948 - 2020
DRACUT - John C. Hodge, age 71, a longtime resident of Dracut died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Charlene D. (Thibodeau) (Hoag) Hodge, who died in 2009.

He was born in Lowell on October 2, 1948, and was the son of the late John F. and Maria P. (St. Onge) Hodge. He received his education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.

Prior to his retirement, John was employed as an engineer for over 30 years by Raytheon at their Andover facility.

He was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball and he enjoyed listening to classical music, although there was nothing he enjoyed more than talking politics and watching political cable news channels, especially CNN.

John will be remembered as being a kindhearted, generous, and thoughtful man with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughter, Jill Hodge of Wakefield; his son, John E. "Ted" Hodge of Lowell; his stepson, Robert Hoag and his wife Dawn of Merrimack, NH; his stepdaughter, Sharman Hoag of Dracut; three grandchildren, Jimmy Hoag, Julia Hoag, and Logan Hoag; several cousins, including Jeannine Szax of Dracut and Irene Kempton of Tyngsboro; and a good friend, Eric Carbonneau of Dracut.

HODGE - It being his wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
