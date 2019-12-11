|
Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate
for 58 Years
Rev. John Clarence St. Cyr, O.M.I., 84, died peacefully, after a period of declining health, on December 7, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He was born in Rumford, Maine, a son of the late Clarence and Mary G. (Paulin) St. Cyr.
Fr. St. Cyr attended local schools through the 8th grade and then entered the Missionary Oblate Junior Seminary in Bucksport, Maine, for two years beginning in 1953. He entered the novitiate in Colebrook, New Hampshire, in 1955. He professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on August 2, 1956, in Natick, Massachusetts, where he also completed his studies in Theology and Philosophy. He professed his perpetual vows on September 8, 1959. He was ordained to the priesthood on September 15, 1961, in St. Theresa Church, Mexico, Maine. He was assigned to the missions in Haiti in July of 1963. It is there that he found his true calling and spiritual home for forty-nine years.
He was assigned to serve in Les Cayes, Haiti, beginning July 18, 1963. In 1967, he went to Port-a-Piment. He spent five years in French Guiana where he served Haitian emigrants and parishioners. He then returned to Haiti and served in Port-au-Prince. During his years in Haiti, he was Director of Mazenod College and was active in religious formation, leading the catechetical mission team.
Due to failing health, Fr. St. Cyr returned to the U.S. in August, 2012, becoming a member of the community at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury. He remained there until his death. He would have loved spending his final years in Haiti as the country and its people left an indelible stamp on his heart and in his soul.
In addition to his Oblate family, Fr. St. Cyr is survived by his sister, Connie St. Cyr; by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Dona St. Cyr; by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces and great grand-nephews; and by a dear family friend Judy Gopaul.
Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury. Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Robert F. Hennessey, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will take place in the Oblate Cemetery at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence.
Donations in memory of Fr. St. Cyr may be made to the Oblate Haitian Missions Fund, c/o the Oblate Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
