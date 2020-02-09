|
Missionary Oblate Priest
for 41 years
Rev. John Milford Curran, O.M.I., 70, died on February 6, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He was a son of the late Joseph Robert Curran and Louise (Durkee) Curran.
Fr. Curran was born and educated in Boston, Massachusetts. Between 1967 and 1977, he completed his religious studies at Our Lady of Hope Center, Newburgh, New York, and at the Oblate College in Washington, DC. He received his degrees in Philosophy and Theology from the Oblate College in 1973 and 1977, respectively.
On August 15, 1970, Fr. Curran professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate at the Oblate Novitiate in Godfrey, Illinois. He professed perpetual vows on February 17, 1977, and was ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop Phillip F. Smith, O.M.I., of Cotabato, Philippines, on May 20, 1978, at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.
From 1978 to 2019, Fr. Curran did parish ministry in many parishes. His first parish assignment was St. Jude Parish in Sumter, South Carolina, from 1978 to 1981, followed by the Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell, Massachusetts, from 1981 to1984. Between 1984 and 1997, he was assigned to Puerto Rico where he served at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Ceiba. He was chaplain at Centro Medico de San Juan, followed by prison ministry at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo.
Following his thirteen years in Puerto Rico, Fr. Curran served at two Florida parishes: St. Monica Parish in Opa Locka and St. Stephen Parish in Miramar. He left Florida in 2002 to minister at San Eugenio de Mazenod Parish in Tijuana, Mexico. From 2008 to 2019, he served three parishes in California: Mary Immaculate Parish, Pacoima; Santa Rosa Parish, where he was also Administrator; and St. Ferdinand Parish, both in San Fernando.
In November of 2019, Fr. Curran transferred from California to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence where he became a member of the community and remained until his death.
In addition to his Oblate family, he is survived by his brother, Donald Curran, and his wife, Ellen, of Peabody, Massachusetts, as well as two nephews: Robert Curran, his wife, Lynette, and their four children (Andrew, Zachary, Madalyn and Harrison) of Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Thomas Curran, his wife, Melanie, and their son, Michael, of Florida.
Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury. The wake will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Oblate Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Fr. Curran may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020