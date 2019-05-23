|
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 83
John D. Arenstam, 83 – of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died peacefully on May 15, 2019. John is survived by his wife Doris (Gregoire) (Reslow) Arenstam.
John was born on July 11, 1935 in Springfield, MA to the late Dr. Jacob J. and M. Clare (Frohock) Arenstam. Following his mother's death in 1941, he was adopted by the late Beatrice (Mortimore) Arenstam, of Russell, MA. John was raised in Russell, MA where he graduated from Westfield High School. He was a graduate of Bates College and Boston College Law School. John was an attorney in Chelmsford for many years before retiring to Florida in the 1990's. At heart, John was an entrepreneur, starting and building many small businesses throughout his lifetime.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his four children, Brian (Kathleen) Arenstam of Gilford, NH; Patricia (Joseph) Modzelewski of Groton, MA; Paul (Charlene Reis) Arenstam of Piedmont, CA; and Sheila (Warren) Gibbons of Marion, MA; his grandchildren Nicholas, Anya, and Zachary Arenstam, Griffin and Sophie Modzelewski, Theo and Riley Arenstam, and Nolan Gibbons; his siblings Michael (Peggy) Arenstam of Saco, ME, Sarah (Skip) King of Ludlow, MA, Henry (Lori) Arenstam of Feeding Hills, MA; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. John is predeceased by his two grandchildren, Madeline Modzelewski and Aiden Arenstam, and his sister, Dorothy (Arenstam) (Kudlay) Syriac.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 11:00-2:00 at the Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 23 to May 31, 2019