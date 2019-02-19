John D. Goggin

AIR FORCE VETERAN



BILLERICA - John D. Goggin, age 81, husband of the late Ann M. (Keane) Goggin died Monday at the Winchester Hospital after a short illness.



He was born in Boston, August 31, 1937, a son of the late Maurice and Emma (Wright) Goggin and lived in Charlestown and Somerville before moving to Billerica. Mr. Goggin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.



He was employed as a Truck Driver for Roadway Express for 37 years and was a member of Local #25. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, V.F.W. and the American Legion all in Wilmington.



He is survived by his son, John Goggin and his wife Cathy of Wilmington; his daughters, Janice Mazza and her husband Cosmo of Billerica and Dianne Goggin of Billerica; his brothers, Sandy and Richie Goggin; his sisters, Pat Calder, Nancy Vardaro, Ellie King, Lorraine Goggin and Marion Rizzo; four grandchildren, Kim Roberts and her husband Adam, Chrissy Doiron and her husband Graeme and Kasey and Brett Mazza; two great grandchildren, Josiah and Caroline Roberts and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was the brother of the late Mike, Steve, Tommy, Gene and Louise Goggin, Helen King and Kathy Fantasia.



GOGGIN - Of Billerica, Feb. 18, John D. Goggin. A visitation will be held Thursday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral arrangements will be private. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary