|
|
CHELMSFORD
John D. "Jack" Hallberg, Jr., age 75, a lifetime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jeanine (Chisholm) Hallberg with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. He was born in Lowell on April 20, 1944, and was a son of the late John D., Sr. and Lois (Waite) Hallberg. Jack was the owner of John D. Hallberg & Sons in Chelmsford for many years. He was well known for his generous spirit and willingness to help people. He was a member of the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, where he was active for many years. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed boating, traveling, gambling, and was a true animal lover. Most of all, Jack cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. In addition to his loving wife, Jack leaves his children; Bonnie Merrill-Bonneau and her husband Paul of Lowell, Jill LeMasurier and her husband Stephen of No. Chelmsford, and David J. Hallberg of Lowell, his grandchildren Amanda Merrill, Timothy, Elijah, and Joel LeMasurier, his great-grandchildren Jakob and Sophia, and his brother Robert G. Hallberg of Punta Gorda, FL. Sadly he is predeceased by his sister JoAnn Hallberg, his sister-in-law Suzanne Chisholm and his son-in-law Michael Merrill.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 4 - 7 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 o'clock in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Funeral Director, Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for John D. "Jack" Hallberg, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019