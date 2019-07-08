|
Mr. John DiMauro, 72, of Lawrence, passed away on July 6, 2019, peacefully in his home with his family by his side. The son of the late John and Mae (Luksis) DiMauro, he was born in Lawrence on January 26, 1947, and had been an area resident all his life. Mr. DiMauro worked as an arbitrator for Bill Deluca automotive group. He enjoyed all New England sports team, auto racing, and watching his grandchildren do gymnastics and play hockey. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family. Mr. DiMauro is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Theresa H. (Carrien) DiMauro of Lawrence, two daughters; Krista Dollar of Holiday, FL; Julie Mae and her husband Michael Lozowski of Methuen, one son; John David of Lawrence, five grandchildren; Gage Dollar, Sebastian Lozowski, Gabriel Lozowski, Ella Lozowski, and Corbin Lozowski.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, July, 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA, A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Racicot Funeral Home, burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com
