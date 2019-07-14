|
|
John Domenic Forgione
John Domenic Forgione, of Dover, NH, formerly of Lynn and Revere MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 24, 2019. Born in Revere to Raffaele and Rosina (Giordano) Forgione, the youngest of fifteen, he could always be found playing piano in his living room and finding pickup games of baseball or football along with his brothers and cousins.
After graduating from Revere High School at the top of his class and a member of the National Honor Society he enlisted the United States Air Force just as the Korean War started. He was sent to Misawa AFB in Japan as Airman First Class and was assigned and in charge of the 49th Maintenance Squadron that supported Strategic Air Command. While serving he earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.
After serving his tour in Korea John returned home and enlisted in the Army Reserve as a Sergeant E-5. In the reserves he furthered his education and graduated from Aviation Training School specializing in ground support. After graduating John married and started his family. While raising and supporting his family he worked at American Science and Engineering(AS&E)studying Mechanical Engineering at Northeastern University and later Electrical Engineering at MIT. At AS&E he was responsible for prototype development in their space division. In this position he worked on the SAS-1 "Uhuru" satellite which was the first earth orbiting mission dedicated to X-ray astronomy. He was later assigned to help develop the multispectral imaging camera for Skylab, America's first space station. John was involved in several payload missions and experiments for Skylab including the launch of the HEAO (High Energy Astronomical Observation) satellite that was dedicated to x-ray astronomy. John was honored for his contribution and dedication to the space program by receiving the Skylab Achievement Award from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
After leaving AS&E he continued to serve his country by enlisting and serving in the Army National Guard. He went on to work in the defense industry developing range finders used on M-16 tanks and air control systems for F-14 fighter jets. His talents and dedication were not just focused on the advancement of space exploration and the defense of his country. Later in life John turned his focus to the medical surgical industry by designing medical devices such as forceps and fiber optic instruments for use in osteopathic surgery.
Outside of his family and career John had four great passions; playing the piano, playing poker with his buddies, collecting sports memorabilia and following all local Boston sports teams. Seeing the championships of the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics and Bruins especially over the last 18 years were like heaven to him.
John leaves his loving wife of 35 years Florence Forgone; his daughter Debora Forgione and her husband Michael Brodeur of Lowell; his son John Forgione and his wife Beatriz, her sister Adriana Ruiz of Dracut, his step daughter, Danielle Alvarado of California, his sister Mary Ann Petrola of Revere and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were private at family request and ask all who wish to celebrate his life make a donation in his name to a US Veteran Organization or Cancer Organization of your choice on the 88th anniversary of his birth, August 31, 2019.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019