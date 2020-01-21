|
|
formerly of Billerica; 89
Newburyport
John E. Trickett, age 89, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. He was the beloved husband of Julia (Cersosimo) Trickett to whom he was married for over 65 years. He was born in Revere, June 20, 1930, the son of the late Kenneth and Sarah (Head) Trickett. John served in the Korean War with the Air Force. He worked for many years for Market Forge Industries in Everett before owning the Autumn Printing Company in Billerica, retiring at 70.He enjoyed many winters in Florida after his retirement, with his wife Julia. He was a member of the Thomas Talbot Lodge A.F & A.M. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two loving sons, Ken Trickett of Newburyport, John Trickett and his wife, Mary of Groton, and his two loving daughters, Kathy Strazzere and her husband, Sal of Billerica and Juliann McCaffrey of Nashua, NH. He also leaves his 9 adoring grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Trickett
of Newburyport, formerly of Billerica, January 20, 2020, John E. Trickett, age 89. Beloved husband of Julia (Cersosimo) Trickett. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, at 10:00 AM in St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 14 Treble Cove Rd., Billerica. Visiting hours in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Thursday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to , stjued.org/memorial. Interment, Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 21, 2020