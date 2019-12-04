|
|
of Tewksbury, MA
John Fitzgerald Barron, of Tewksbury, MA passed unexpectedly Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Born in Ayer, MA he was the son of the late George F. Sr. and Helen R. (McLenna) Barron. He was educated in the Chelmsford school system and attended Chelmsford High School.
Mr. Barron was working for Abbott Action of Canton, MA, formerly French Packaging, when he passed and was previously employed at RSA Security.
He was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford and served as an alter server there as a boy.
Mr. Barron was an avid Bruins and Patriots fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Barron made his home with and is survived by his sister Helen McLaughlin and nephew Ryan McLaughlin of Tewksbury, MA. He is also survived by his sister: Monica Vachon and her husband Stephen of Lowell, MA, his brothers: George Barron and his wife Donna of Lowell, MA; and Mark Barron and his wife Laurie of Haverhill, MA, three nephews: Ryan McLaughlin, Michael Barron and Jack Barron, two nieces: Monica Barron and Amy Vachon as well as many cousins and friends. He especially loved spending time with his cousins Trisha and John Kelley from North Woodstock, NH.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Stephen B. McLaughlin.
Barron
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, December 5th, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. His Funeral will be Friday, December 6th, starting at 8:00AM from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at 9:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial at St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford will be private and at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by the Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 4, 2019