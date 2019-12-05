Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
John F. Barron of Tewksbury, MA

John F. Barron of Tewksbury, MA died Dec. 2, 2019. Visiting hours Thursday from 3 to 7pm. Funeral Friday at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. Burial in St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford will be private and at the convenience of his family. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
