John F. Conner
a long-time resident of Wilmington
John F. Conner, age 89, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on May 10, 2019 at Care One Wilmington. John was the beloved husband of Jean H. (Anderson) Conner, devoted father of James Conner of Wilmington, loving "Grampy" of Ryan Conner and Dylan Conner, cherished son of the late Wilbur and Edith Waldron.
Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62) Wilmington on Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019