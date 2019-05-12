Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Wildwood Cemetery
Wilmington, MA
View Map
John F. Conner

John F. Conner Obituary
John F. Conner
a long-time resident of Wilmington

John F. Conner, age 89, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on May 10, 2019 at Care One Wilmington. John was the beloved husband of Jean H. (Anderson) Conner, devoted father of James Conner of Wilmington, loving "Grampy" of Ryan Conner and Dylan Conner, cherished son of the late Wilbur and Edith Waldron.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62) Wilmington on Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019
